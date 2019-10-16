Cheeky Mupfumira ejected from Zanu PF Politburo meeting

Prisca Mupfumira

Sacked Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister and Zanu-PF Politburo member Prisca Mupfumira, who is on $5 000 bail for alleged criminal abuse of office, was ejected from yesterday’s extraordinary session of the Politburo.

The former minister arrived just before the start of the meeting at 9am and took her seat among other Politburo members.

She, however, emerged from the meeting before debate started minutes later and left.

Sources said members of the party’s protocol were instructed to eject Mupfumira from the meeting because her presence was undesirable.

Before entering the meeting room, the erstwhile minister had attended an anti-sanctions day preparatory meeting at the party headquarters.

Mupfumira was recently granted bail after spending nearly two months in custody. She is facing seven counts of criminal abuse of office involving US$95 million.

President Mnangagwa relieved Mupfumira of her duties in early August on the basis that her conduct was not in line with that expected of a Government minister.

The President has made it clear that he does not tolerate corruption, and those engaging in it risked punishment despite their standing and positions.

The Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) has since resolved to recall Mupfumira from her position.

Party provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi said the province resolved to recall her from being a Central Committee member and Senator.

Mupfumira’s criminal abuse of office charges date back to her time as Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister.

During her application for bail, it emerged that Mupfumira had properties in South Africa, Dubai and the United Kingdom.

She was granted $5 000 bail by High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga recently, that was coupled with stringent conditions.

Justice Tsanga ordered her to surrender her two passports or any other travel documents and title deeds of house number 51 Fairway, Mt Pleasant.

Mupfumira is to report twice a week at Avondale Police Station, not to interfere with State witnesses and to continue residing at her Mt Pleasant, Harare, home.

She is set to be charged with fraud and money laundering, with the State saying it had completed investigations into the fresh charges and will be ready to commence trial once all due processes have been completed

Like this: Like Loading...