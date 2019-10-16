JUST IN: Chamisa acts on corrupt councilors

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter
Following rampant reports of corruption involving the MDC-Alliance-led councils countrywide, the party’s leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has appointed a committee to investigate and take action against these corrupt officials.

The committee comprising of six officials – the Integrity and Accountability Panel (IAP) – will be led by Advocate Thabani Mpofu.
Addressing a press conference in Harare today, the party’s presidential spokesperson Dr Nkululeko Sibanda said the committee will meet all stakeholders, including residents and organised local groups.

More to follow…

