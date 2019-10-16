Double delight for Prince

ON-FIRE Highlanders and Warriors striker Prince Dube scooped the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) September Player of the Month just a few hours after clinching the Castle Lager award for the same period.

The re-branded FUZ award, which is now being funded by funeral services provider Doves, through their Zororo/Phumulani brand, is voted for by players while the Castle Lager accolade is decided upon by journalists, club captains and coaches.

Dube, who is in camp with the national team that is preparing for Sunday’s second leg of the CHAN final qualifying round against Lesotho, received R5 000 for the FUZ award at the Zifa Village in Mt Hampden Wednesday afternoon.

The Bosso hitman who has scored six goals in his last six matches, including the Warriors games, paid tribute to his teammates at both club and national team levels.

“I say thank you to my coaches at both club and national team for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent,” said Dube.

Doves general manager operations, Nicholas Matsika, pledged more support to FUZ.

“We applaud FUZ for coming up with this initiative. As Doves we also celebrate life and place emphasis on honouring the living. Winners are those who never give up. Doves has been there since 1902 and we will be there till the end of time,” said Matsika.

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds stand-in gaffer, Johannes Nhumwa, was named the Castle Lager September Coach of the Month after guiding the Manicaland side to three wins against Hwange, Triangle and Chicken Inn.

Manica Diamonds are now ninth on the log with 36 points after 26 rounds of action and Nhumwa has somehow managed to steady the team after the sacking of Luke Masomere at the start of August amid fears then that the debutants were sliding into the relegation zone following a spate of poor results.