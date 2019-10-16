‘Mugabe used my cattle to marry Grace & later refused to return them”-Leo Mugabe

There are reports that the late former President Robert Mugabe used his nephew Leo Mugabe‘s cattle to pay lobola for his second wife, Grace, in Chivhu in 1992, four years after they had Bona while his first wife Sally was still alive.

Speaking to the Daily News, Mugabe’s nephew Leo said the late former president later refused to reimburse the cattle after stating that Leo’s father had not fully paid lobola for Mugabe’s sister (Sabina).

The story is that I was sent by sekuru (Mugabe) to go and marry Grace in Chivhu. Indeed, most people believed I had married Grace for myself. I was sent by sekuru to marry her.

I was accompanied by my late brother Innocent. Sekuru told me to use my cattle to pay the lobola, with the promise that he would replace them.

Later, sekuru declined to replace my cattle, arguing that my father had not paid lobola fully when he married our mother. Still, I was happy for sekuru when he married Mbuya Grace, as he wanted children.

The late former president once revealed that the reason he got involved with Grace while Sally was still alive was because he wanted children badly and his first wife was struggling with fertility issues.