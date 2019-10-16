Makore: Heir to the Mukanya throne

Kurai Makore

A NEPHEW to Chimurenga music icon Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo is set to release his debut album titled Gara Unzwe at Rainbow Towers’ Spin Village in Harare on Saturday in a development that is likely to ensure the continuity of Mukanya’s music legacy.

Kurai Makore, who goes by the moniker “Mapfumo” because of the significant influence of his uncle on his music and their similar physical features, yesterday said preparations for the album launch were at an advanced stage.

Among the several names Mukanya has used over the last 45 years are Michael Makore and Thomas Munhumumwe.

Makore told NewsDay Life & Style that the album’s theme, similar to those running through his uncle’s music, was centred on culture, traditional values, love and ordinary people’s struggles.

“People forget where they come from. We came from the past and should respect our ancestors with their customs, traditions and values. In communities, there is lack of love as men and women disrespect and abuse each other. We also create each other’s problems. This album mainly speaks about the life struggles people face,” Makore said.

Makore said he drew inspiration from his rich cultural experiences and his uncle, who is a brother to his father.

“My music is inspired culturally. I am a person who enjoys his values, principles and beliefs. My father, our very own Dr Thomas Mapfumo, is the one who motivates and inspires me.”

The Chimurenga musician said the six-track offering, produced by Knowledge Nkoma, was recorded by Oscar at K.O.M Studios with one of the tracks recorded By Scofield at Big Bass Studios.

The artiste, who took after Mukanya in singing Chimurenga music, said he has also been influenced by the music of local artistes such as the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso, Sulumani Chimbetu and Jah Prayzah.

Makore said the launch will be graced by Maungira eNharira, Mbira dzeNharira and Sasha Madhuve, among other artistes who will also perform.

The 31-year-old musician said he grew up listening to cultural songs during traditional events.

He cited Sulumani as a great influencer as he was the first musician to open the door for him. This was after Sulu had called him on stage to perform during Zee Guvheya’s album launch at a local bar where Makore belted out one of Mukanya’s songs.

