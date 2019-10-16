Load-shedding moves to Stage 2

Norman Muchemwa

Power utility, ZETDC, will revert to the Stage Two load-shedding schedule that will see electricity returning at around 11 pm following the downgrading of operations from South African power utility, Eskom.

In a tweet Wednesday, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said: “The Eskom alert will affect power imports. As such, load shedding will be implemented at Stage 2 today.”

This comes after Eskom had earlier issued a statement that they have downgraded operations.

“Eskom would like to inform South Africans and its customers that the electricity system has been severely constrained this week. As a result of the loss of additional generation, delays in the return to service of units that are on planned maintenance and limited diesel supply, it has become necessary to implement Stage 2 rotational load shedding from 9am to 11pm in order to protect the power system from total collapse,” reads a statement from Eskom.

