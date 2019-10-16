Sanchez may require surgery for ankle injury – Inter

(Reuters) – Chile striker Alexis Sanchez may need surgery on his ankle after picking up an injury in their 0-0 draw with Colombia last week, his club side Inter Milan have said.

Sanchez injured tendons in his left ankle when he was fouled towards the end of the match and missed Tuesday’s friendly win over Guinea.

Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda had said after the Colombia game that Sanchez could be out of action for two to three months if the injury required surgery.

“Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests … Results revealed a joint dislocation in his left ankle which has caused damage to the peroneus longus tendon,” Inter said in a statement here

“The player will meet for further consultations with Professor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona on Wednesday, where they will seek to reach a decision on whether surgical intervention is necessary.”

Sanchez, 30, is currently on loan at Inter from Premier League side Manchester United. He has scored once for the Italians in four appearances in all competitions.

