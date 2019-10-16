Chamisa assigns roles to VPs

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has assigned roles to his three vice-presidents months after they were elected at a party elective congress in Gweru.

Vice-president Tendai Biti was assigned the powerful responsibilities of shaping policy and ideology in the party, while also overseeing the arms of local government.

Welshman Ncube will lead the diplomatic arm of the party, as he is now in charge of international relations and the general administration of the MDC.

Lynette Karenyi-Kore takes the role of party building and Parliament, where she will interact more with parliamentarians and how they deliver their roles in the constituencies.

Highly-placed sources said in assigning roles to the VPs, Chamisa was hoping to establish order and avoid duplication of roles.

Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda could neither confirm nor deny the latest move, saying he needed time to check with his boss.

“I have to check and get back to you,” he said.