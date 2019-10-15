Zinwa in $18m water, sewer rehab

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Correspondent

Government has released $18 million to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) for the revamping of water and sewage treatment plants in at least 18 small towns and growth points.

The funds are earmarked for the expansion of water reticulation works, raw water pumping equipment, water storage reservoirs, water treatment plants and the improvement of sewer systems.

Some of the country’s remote areas that have in the past been sidelined in developmental projects are now earmarked to benefit from the funds.

Zinwa corporate communications manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga revealed the development in a statement yesterday.

“This is in line with Government’s current thrust of improving access to water by communities in small towns, rural service centres and growth points,” she said.

“Rehabilitation of the water treatment plants is expected to go a very long way in improving socio-economic development in the beneficiary towns.”

Zinwa expects to complete the various rehabilitation works by next year.

Mrs Munyonga said the exercise was set to benefit water treatment plants in Binga, Murambinda, Rushinga, Goromonzi, Epping Forest, Nyamandlovu, Nyabira, Collen Bawn, Inyati, Mhangura, Filabusi, Hauna, Nyanga, Dema, Dete, Gokwe and Rutenga.

“The rehabilitation of these water supply stations entails the expansion of the current water reticulation works, raw water pumping equipment, water storage reservoirs, water treatment plants and the improvement of sewer systems,” she said.

Mrs Munyonga said of the $18 million, Binga will get the larger chunk of $2 million followed by Nyabira $1,5 million, Gokwe $1,4 million, Hauna $1,2 million, while Inyati has been allocated $600 000.

Other areas including Nyamandlovu, Collen Bawn, Mhangura, Nyanga, Dema, Murambinda and Rutenga were allocated $1 million each, while Rushinga, Mberengwa, Filabusi and Dete were allocated $800 000 each.

Mrs Munyonga said the development comes at a time when the water authority has recently completed the rehabilitation of water treatment plants in Guruve, Zimunya and Lupane under the World Bank administered Zimbabwe Reconstruction Fund.

