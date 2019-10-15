Hong Kong affairs purely China’s internal affairs

Correspondent

Remarks by China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang’s on Hong Kong-related issues

Q: According to reports, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 has just moved through the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Relations Committee. What’s your comment?

A: On September 25, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Relations Committee passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

This act confuses black and white in disregard of facts, blatantly backs the Hong Kong violent radicals up and grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs. China expresses strong indignation and firm opposition to that.

Since Hong Kong’s return, the policies of “one country, two systems”, Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong and a high degree of authority have been implemented, and Hong Kong residents’ rights and freedoms have been fully safeguarded in accordance with law.

However, recent developments over the past three months or so have veered off the normal track.

With the instigation and indulgence of external forces and anti-China forces attempting to destabilise Hong Kong, radical forces and violent offenders in Hong Kong flagrantly disrupted social order, vandalised public facilities, attacked the police and left a trail of smashed or burned items all over the city.

These behaviours have gone far beyond the scope of marches or assemblies. They trampled on the bottom line of morality, crossed the bottom line of rule of law and challenged the bottom line of “one country, two systems”.

Ending violence and chaos and restoring order has become the wildest consensus and the strongest appeal of all social sectors in Hong Kong. The Chinese central government firmly supports the SAR government in governing by law, supports the Hong Kong police in strict and just law enforcement, and supports the Hong Kong judicial organs in bringing violent criminals to justice according to law.

In disregard of the vile behaviour of Hong Kong’s radical and violent forces, the appeal from various sectors of the Hong Kong society, and the basic norms governing international relations, the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee insisted on reviewing and passing the above-mentioned Hong Kong-related bill and openly endorsed Hong Kong’s radical and violent forces.

Such behaviour is a gross interference in China’s domestic affairs, which fully reveals the ill intentions of some people in the United States to mess up Hong Kong and contain China’s development.

It must be pointed out that Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability are in the interest of all parties, including the United States. The United States has more than 80 000 citizens, over 1 300 companies and a large amount of investments in Hong Kong.

The passing of the bill by the US senate and the House foreign Affairs Committees will only embolden Hong Kong’s radical and violent forces, and further mess up Hong Kong.

It will harm the interest of both China and the US. No one should underestimate China’s firm resolve and determination to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, to implement “one country, two systems”, and to safeguard Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.

Any attempt by the US to harm China’s interest will be met with forceful fight back.

Hong Kong belongs to China and its affairs are purely China’s domestic affairs. No foreign government, force, organisation or individual has the right to interfere. China strongly urges certain people in the US Congress to grasp the situation, immediately stop advancing the bill regarding Hong Kong and interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs to avoid further damaging China-US relations.

Q: US President Trump mentioned Hong Kong in his address at the UNGA. He called on China to honour the Sino-British Declaration and protect Hong Kong’s freedom, legal system and democratic ways of life. Would you like to respond to that?

A: We have repeatedly stated our position on issues relating to Hong Kong.

I stress again that Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs. No foreign government organisation or individual has any right to interfere.

Hong Kong is an important global hub for finance, trade and shipping. Disrupting Hong Kong is in no one’s interest, including the US side.

We urge the US to abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, earnestly respect China’s sovereignty, strop meddling in China’s domestic affairs, and stop making irresponsible remarks. We hope it will do more things conducive to promoting Hong Kong’s stability and prosperity and advancing China-US relations.

You also mentioned the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

I will reiterate that the joint declaration has resolved the Hong Kong issue left over from history.

With Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, China resumed exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong and Chinese Government started administering Hong Kong-based on the constitution and the basic law. Under international law, the joint declaration gives no country any right to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

