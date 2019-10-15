ZANU PF big-wig block Mnangagwa-Chamisa meeting

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance President Nelson Mnangagwa

ZANU PF Youth League Political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has lashed out at unnamed ZANU PF officials whom he alleged to be sabotaging the dialogue between MDC leader Nelson chamis and ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Said Tsenengamu, “The saboteurs who are the proponents and promoters of anarchy, political and economic instability and violence are opposed to NC and ED engagement and dialogue in order to continue to blame ED for the economic crisis and the MDC for the chaos. They want the situation to degenerate for their benefit. They are wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

Tsenengamu said the officials who are in party and government are benefiting from the economic meltdown in the country.

“The real saboteurs are not these small kapenta in the streets but these sharks strategically positioned in the party and government who are benefitting from the status quo and still stand to benefit if the situation degenerates for they know what the National Constitution guarantees them in both scenarios.”

A source who spoke to this reporter over the weekend said Tsenenegamu belonged to a ZANU PF faction calling itself The reformers which wanted the current cabinet and politiburo to be dissolved and an arrangement be done with the MDC to jointly run the country.

MDC is on record saying their leader will only meet Mnangagwa at a neutral meeting organised by a neutral credible convenor.