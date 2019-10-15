JUST IN: 11 dirty cops face the music

Crime Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has instituted disciplinary proceedings against a gang of 11 constables who were last week rounded up while trying to extort cash from a city businessman in Borrowdale.

The 11, who came from different police stations in Harare, were arrested on Thursday last week and criminal investigations are still in progress. While criminal proceedings are still ongoing, police have preferred to concurrently institute disciplinary proceedings against the 11.

Sources told The Herald that the cases had been referred to the suspects’ respective stations for disciplinary action. The 11 allegedly tried to extort money from a businessman they accused of illegally dealing in foreign currency and gold. The suspects had their warned and cautioned statements recorded as part of the ongoing investigations.

One of the 11 was on suspension for misconduct, but had just been roped in to execute the plan. The gang reportedly stormed the premises of Mr Vaya Sanjay Keshavji (48) in Borrowdale on Thursday afternoon, while driving in two unregistered vehicles. Three of them were wearing riot police uniform while eight were in plain clothes.

At around 1400 hours on the day, the 11 teamed up and stormed the premises while driving in two unregistered vehicles, a Black Nissan Caravan and a cream Nissan Sunny. They reportedly introduced themselves as officers from Harare Central operations section. They allegedly indicated to him that they had received information that he was illegally dealing in gold and foreign currency before demanding to see documentation authorising him to operate.

It is alleged that the businessman became suspicious and told the suspects to remain at the reception before he went into his office where he alerted the police. A reaction team comprising of a strong team from the Criminal Investigations Department and Support Unit then swooped in and arrested the 11.

