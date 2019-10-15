On this day . . .

October 15, 1990

Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, wins the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in helping to end the bitter Cold War between the Soviet Union and Western powers that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

Born on March 1931, Gorbachev is a Russian, formerly Soviet, politician. The eighth and last leader of the Soviet Union, he was General Secretary of its governing Communist Party from 1985 until 1991. He was the country’s head of state from 1988 until 1991, serving as chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet from 1988 to 1989, chairman of the Supreme Soviet from 1989 to 1990, and President of the Soviet Union from 1990 to 1991. Ideologically, he initially adhered to Marxism-Leninism although by the early 1990s had moved toward social democracy.

(c) Wikipedia

Like this: Like Loading...