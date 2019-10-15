JUST IN: Police question Chibwe over anti-riot helmets

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

POLICE yesterday questioned Mitchel Chibwe in connection with the Zimbabwe Republic Police anti-riot and city council helmets which were recovered in the basement of Robinson House on Saturday night.

Chibwe’s lawyer Mr Kudzai Rangarirai of Mtisi Law Chambers confirmed that his client was invited to Harare Central Police Station for questioning and later released without any charges.

“He (Chibwe) bought the helmets at ABC Auctions, however by the time we went to the police we did not have the receipts and the police instructed us to bring them as soon as possible.

“The police were satisfied with our clarification and my client was released unconditionally.”

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the matter were still in progress.

“Investigations into the helmets which were recovered in the basement of Robinson House are ongoing.”

Police recovered 210 anti-riot and 46 municipal police helmets after they pursued a group of thugs that had attacked a police officer who was reportedly waiting for his sister at the building.

Some officers who were nearby came to intervene but were also attacked, forcing them to call for back-up from Harare Central Police Station.

When the hooligans saw that they were now being overpowered, they ran into the basement with the officers in pursuit.

It was during the chase that they came across the helmets stashed in one of the rooms in the basement.

At least 12 people have since been arrested in connection with the violent incident.

Those who were arrested are Helton Tamangani (29), Evans Chinganga (39), Tichaona Maziya (22), Petros Kaesa (44), Adoration Tafadzwa Madziwa (23), Lovemore Chitengo (42), Terrence Nyadundu (24), Robson Mutseta (31), Hillary Nyawasha (29), Wambo Denford (41), Blessing Chirodza (41) and David Tawanda Tedere (35).

