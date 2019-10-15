Tuku protégé releases scorcher

Zion Divaris

INNOCENT “Answer” Kufakunesu has finally released his debut album.

Despite scintillating performances at the National Arts Merit Awards and the Star FM Music Awards, Kufakunesu was yet to hit the market with a full offering of his own music.

Groomed by the late Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi at Pakare Paye Arts Center in Norton, Answer leads a five-member band, Feso.

Also popularly known as Sarungano, a nickname he was given by Dr Tuku due to his style of writing songs, Kufakunesu first met the late superstar when he was 15 years old during a Day of the African Child Festival.

His debut effort “Sarungano” was released on September 2, 2019.

The eight-track album is an account of the day-to-day life experiences of the African people. The first song, “Amen”, is a prayer to God, a message to the Almighty accepting the plans that He has.

Another track, “Hurudza”, encourages society to embrace farming as a way of sustaining families and communities. “Shanda Zvako” is an offering that educates people, particularly the youth, to work hard. It encourages building own legacies instead of relying on those of parents or relatives.

Kufakunesu collaborated with journalist and music producer Mzilikazi wa-Afrika in the 2019 pan-African album which features artistes from across Africa, including Salif Keita.

Mzilikazi produces and manages South African outfit, Rafiki.

Kufakunesu also features his outstanding acoustic skills in some of Tahle Wedzinza’s songs.

He also performs at private functions. His management is planning a national and regional tour.

Born in 1994, Kufakunesu recently acquired a degree in sociology from the University of Zimbabwe.

