Karoi singer blasts ‘hyenas in sheepskin’

Nhau Mangirazi

A firefighter from Karoi, Lovemore Chimurambi, has taken a dig on false prophets and their mushrooming churches, which he says are money-spinning projects.

Chimurambi is a gospel singer whose song “Mbeu yeGehena”, released early this year, is making waves on local radio stations that include Nyaminyami FM, National FM and Radio Zimbabwe.

The singer reckons the prevailing economic squeeze has left the public at the mercy of false prophets.

“It is regrettable that people are losing hard-earned cash to dubious church leaders. Fake prophets have made churches their money-printing machines. We need to believe that it is only Jesus Christ who can help us out of challenges. We should not treat a church leader as a god.

“People lose property in the name of tithing. Fake prophets have taken centre stage in looting money. They are hyenas in sheepskins. These are criminals stealing from poor congregants,” said Chimurambi.

He was not yet done.

“Our music focuses on saying the truth, which can set us free. We need to stand up and say all ills without fear. We need upright leadership with good moral values to lead us so that future generations will be properly guided.”

Chimurambi was inspired to venture into music between 1993 and 1996 when he was employed as a security guard.

The late greats John Chibadura, Marshal Munhumumwe and Oliver Mtukudzi are his source of inspiration.

“Music has always been a part of me from my primary school days. But things moved to another level when I went to Harare and started attending live shows by artistes like Chibadura aka Mr Chitungwiza. Chibadura told me never to give up on my talent, I still cherish his words,” said Chimurambi.

His first attempt to record music in 1994 hit a snag after Grammar Records turned him down.

In 1997, he moved to the resort town of Kariba and formed his band, Kasokora Super Stars. Band members included Lovemore Mabhidhori, Godfrey Katsawu, Tichafa Gore and Shadreck Manyepa. Fellow musician Charles Dube provided instruments for them since they did not have any.

“Dube had a running entertainment contract with a certain company that had a boat cruise business. At one time he offered us a chance to perform, that really opened new opportunities for us,” revealed the artiste.

However, Chimurambi only managed to record an album in 2012.

The album, titled “Chakandiwana”, had the plug track “Dollar reAmerica”. The song exposed how the elusive currency had caused social disintegration and decay.

He later released “Ndozvinoita Hupenyu” (2013) and “Ndozviripo” (2015).

Chimurambi said the lack of marketing is his major letdown on his music.

“It is unfortunate that some promoters do not take us seriously, although our music can make a difference in society, where all sorts of ills have taken root. I currently don’t have instruments and I hire some for live shows. This is a drawback,” he said.

The father of five is a first born in a family of two boys and two girls. He was born in Mahwada area under Chief Mudzimu in Hurungwe, Mashonaland West. He attained his education at Mahwada Primary School, Mudzimu Secondary School and Seke 2 High School.

