Caps United suffer huge title blow

INFLUENTIAL Caps United veteran defender Method Mwanjale could miss the rest of the season after suffering what appears to be a career-threatening ankle injury in the team’s 3-1 victory over Hwange at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The development is likely to deal a huge blow to Caps United’s championship bid.

Mwanjale was stretchered off the pitch on the 25th minute after sustaining the injury as he attempted to clear the ball away from a Hwange striker.

The club’s team manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya said the defender was set to be operated on today.

“Mwanjale is in pain. The doctors have assessed him and recommended that he should be operated on. Initially, we thought the injury was not that serious, but from the indications by the doctors, he will be out of action for quite some time. That means he might not play a part in the remaining games of the season,” Chinogwenya said.

The 36-year-old former Warriors captain has been in sparkling form for the Harare giants in this campaign despite his advanced age.

Apart from Mwanjale, the log leaders might also miss striker John Zhuwawo for a couple of games after he was also hauled off the pitch after sustaining an injury in the Sunday’s match. It was not immediately clear yesterday how long Zhuwawo would be out of action.

The Green Machine overcame Hwange courtesy of goals by Joel Ngodzo, Kelvin Ndebele and an own goal by Felix Chindungwe. The victory helped them extend their lead at the top of the league table with 50 points, five ahead of closest challengers, FC Platinum, while third-placed Chicken Inn has amassed 43 points with eight matches remaining.

The good news for Caps United is that star player Ronald Chitiyo has returned to full fitness and now in top form, the Green Machine remains strong contenders to win the championship this term, the title they last won two years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...