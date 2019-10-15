HIV+ man rapes 9-year-old girl

A 25-YEAR-OLD Marange man has been arrested for raping and infecting a-nine-year-old juvenile with HIV.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The accused appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Munhibi on Saturday and was remanded in custody to October 25.

According to prosecutor John Munyurwa, the accused person started raping the complainant, who is not his relative, almost two years ago.

It is the State’s case that on October 9, the accused was caught red-handed by the complainant’s mother while sexually abusing the minor.

The man reportedly ran away, while the shocked mother questioned her daughter who spilled the beans.

The complainant told her mother that she had slept with the accused on several occasions since 2017.

A report was made to the police, leading to accused’s arrest. It was later learnt that he was HIV positive.