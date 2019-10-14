Breaking: ICC lifts ban on Zimbabwe

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has lifted the ban on Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) this afternoon.

The announcement was made at the ongoing board meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The lifting of the ban by ICC was revealed by Frank Mawodza, believed to be Givemore Makoni, ZC’s acting manager, on his twitter account.

“Great news coming out of Dubai. The lCC has lifted the suspension on Zimbabwe Cricket; funding has been restored. God is faithful. Hearty congrats to the ZC chair T. Mukhuhlani and the whole cricket fraternity. Right has prevailed over might,” Mawodza wrote.

The local cricket board is expected to start receiving funds and commencement of international matches following the lifting of the ban.

The lifting of the ban is expected to help pay for the salaries of the ZC employees and players who had gone four months without salaries.

ZC was suspended from the international board following the Sports and Recreation Commission suspension of the Tavengwa Mukuhlani-led cricket board.

ICC accused the government of meddling into its business forcing the SRC to reverse its ruling.