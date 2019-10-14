11 Zimbabwe police officers arrested for attempting to extort businessman

JOHANNESBURG – Eleven Zimbabwe police officers have been arrested for trying to extort money from a local businessman.

One of the law enforcement agents was suspended while the others are yet to discover their fate, Pindula News reported on Monday.

The officers, some wearing riot gear and others dressed in plain clothes, reportedly raided the office of Vaya Sanjay Keshavji last week in Harare and accused him of dealing with forex illegally.

After identifying themselves as police officers from Harare central, Keshavji became suspicious, telling them to wait as he alerted the police.

Shortly thereafter a reaction team was dispatched to the location with the crooked policemen caught red-handed at the scene. They were subsequently arrested and have been detained at different police stations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said an investigation was underway as the relevant facts relating to the matter were being looked into.

African News Agency (ANA)

Like this: Like Loading...