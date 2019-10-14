Zanu-PF youths target Zhuwao farm

Patrick Zhuwao

Zanu-PF youths have vowed to grab the farm of exiled Generation 40 (G40) kingpin Patrick Zhuwao and redistribute it among themselves.

This comes after the self-exiled former Cabinet minister claimed that he won’t return to Zimbabwe “for at least 15 to 20 years” as his security and safety is not guaranteed under president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Mnangagwa recently expressed surprise that some members of former President Robert Mugabe’s family are not in the country allegedly fearing persecution and were worried about being barred from attending the funeral of the veteran nationalist.

Mr Patrick Zhuwao, Mugabe’s nephew, is reported to be in “exile” fearing for his life.

President Mnangangwa expressed surprise that there were some members of the Mugabe family who had left the country without any indication that they were facing any charges. In any event, if this had been made clear to the President, the Mugabe family would be protected against undue victimisation.

Mnangagwa could not understand why Patrick Zhuwao had left the country except, possibly, in solidarity with his colleagues, one of whom had in fact been in and out of the country, in apparent reference to another “G40” kingpin, Saviour Kasukuwere.

