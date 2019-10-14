Manica Diamonds edge ZPC Kariba

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Manica DIAMONDS ……….(0)1

ZPC KARIBA………………………..0

Manica Diamonds edged ZPC Kariba 1-0 in a drab Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Vengere Stadium yesterday.

The home side dealt a blow to the visitors’ title hopes which continue to fade each passing week.

Manica Diamonds eased their relegation woes and are now focusing on achieving a top-eight spot in their maiden season.

It was a cagey affair in the opening minutes with ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Future Sibanda producing a good save on the 32nd minute, denying Lawrence Masibhera’s e shot placed at the top right corner.

The visitors survived another scare after Last Jesi’s shot was cleared off the line.

The visitors’ luck ran out just after the break with Stanley Ngala tapping in from close range. Both teams failed to produce meaningful chances thereafter and the match fizzled out into a dry affair.

Manica Diamonds head coach Johannes Nhumwa was ecstatic about the win.

“It was a good win for us. We defended well as a team, but we failed to create chances as we would have wanted, but there is no bad win,” he said.