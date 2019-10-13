Mutsvangwa urges Mnangagwa, Chamisa to talk to each other

War Vets leader Christopher Mutsvangwa

Chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA), Chris Mutsvangwa, has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to bury the hatchet for the sake of the country’s economy.

Speaking in Harare on Thursday at a discussion forum on the role of the State in safeguarding human rights convened by Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ), Mutsvangwa said:

Why can’t Nelson (Chamisa) and Mnangagwa say we can quarrel about our differences but let’s get on a plane, go to London, Beijing, Washington and Tokyo and seek capital as Zimbabweans. Never in one day do they want to talk about that. I want to tell you that this economy does not wait for our quarrels … we are continuing to slide into poverty.

Ironically, both Mnangagwa and Chamisa have reiterated the need for dialogue but the bone of contention has been the platform for, and convenor of the talks.

Mnangagwa said Chamisa should join the “losers’ club” the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), while the latter has insisted on bilateral talks mediated by a neutral convenor.

More: Daily News

