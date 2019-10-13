Mugabe and Grace’s marriage nearly collapsed due to infidelity – Report

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and his second wife, Grace. (Timeslive)

The late former President Robert Mugabe came close to divorcing his wife Grace on allegations of infidelity, the Daily News reports.

According to the publication, a close Mugabe relative said that former Vice President Joyce Mujuru had to intervene at one point to stop the marriage’s collapse. Said the relative:

There were marital problems that emanated from infidelity. At some stages, Mai Mujuru had to intervene to stop the collapse of the marriage. A few years later, Mugabe used this wise counsel from Mai Mujuru to stop the marriage between an army general and his wife from breaking up. It was public information within the security circles that it was not all roses in the late president’s marriage.

Mugabe died on 6 September this year and declared a national hero. However, his family chose not to have the body buried at the National Heroes Acre, instead choosing to have the remains interred at his rural home.

More: Daily News On Sunday

