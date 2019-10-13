Kasukuwere divides ZANU PF

Exiled former ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s name has been fingered in a chaotic ZANU PF DCC election held over the weekend in Harare South.

Sources that spoke to this reporter said during the election the voters were in favour of candidates that are deemed to be loyal to Kasukwuere and one Shadreck Mashayamombe while the Party leadership had their own preferred candidates.

“There as massive rigging during the DCC elections especially in Harare South. Some senior leaders did not want some candidates to win because they were said to be loyal to former PC,” The source said.