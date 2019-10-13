Kasukuwere divides ZANU PF

Sources that spoke to this reporter said during the election the voters were in favour of candidates that are deemed to be loyal to Kasukwuere and one Shadreck Mashayamombe while the Party leadership had their own preferred candidates.
“There as massive rigging during the DCC elections especially in Harare South. Some senior leaders did not want some candidates to win because they were said to be loyal to former PC,” The source said.
The source alleged that Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri was being blamed for the chaos because she wanted her people to win so that she can use them to further her Vice Presidential ambitions.
DCCs were recently re-instated after being dissolved years ago when candidates that belonged to the then Vice President Joice Mujuru lost the elections to the Emmerson Mnangagwa aligned candidates.
Kasukuwere has been touted as the person that should take over the Presidency from Mnangagwa.