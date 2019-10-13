Kasukuwere divides ZANU PF

Exiled former ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s name has been fingered in a chaotic ZANU PF DCC election held over the weekend in Harare South.

Sources that spoke to this reporter said during the election the voters were in favour of candidates that are deemed to be loyal to Kasukwuere and one Shadreck Mashayamombe while the Party leadership had their own preferred candidates.

“There as massive rigging during the DCC elections especially in Harare South. Some senior leaders did not want some candidates to win because they were said to be loyal to former PC,” The source said.

“What you must understand is that the has not released enough membership cards so people were using payment receipts to prove that they were paid up members. The faction that is aligned to the senior leaders dished out the receipts to a number of people and they could use those to vote in a number of zones.”

The source alleged that Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri was being blamed for the chaos because she wanted her people to win so that she can use them to further her Vice Presidential ambitions.

DCCs were recently re-instated after being dissolved years ago when candidates that belonged to the then Vice President Joice Mujuru lost the elections to the Emmerson Mnangagwa aligned candidates.

Kasukuwere has been touted as the person that should take over the Presidency from Mnangagwa.

Source – Byo24

