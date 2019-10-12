President dedicates accolade to Zimbabweans

Kuda Bwititi, Harare Bureau

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday received an Honorary Doctorate in Peace and Governance from Bindura University of Science and Technology (BUSE) for his role in promoting peace and development.

The honour was bestowed at BUSE’s 18th graduation ceremony in Bindura.

The university said it had accorded the President with the doctorate for policies that promote the rule of law, deepen democracy and strengthen international co-operation.

BUSE applauded President Mnangagwa for his “intellectual dexterity to steer the State with unparalleled skill”, as well as for being a reformer who has opened the country to business and investment.

In his acceptance speech, President Mnangagwa dedicated the doctorate to peace-loving Zimbabweans for promoting harmony in the country.

“I wish to express my deep sense of gratitude to the Bindura University of Science and Technology for the conferment of Honorary Doctor (Honoris Causa) in Peace and Governance. I humbly dedicate this award to all Zimbabweans who have, over the years, remained committed to peace, security, unity and stability of our beloved country.”

President Mnangagwa said his administration will continue to promote peace and stability, as these are key ingredients to develop the country.

“Rest assured that my Government, under the Second Republic, will continue to entrench these tenets as we strive for sustainable economic development and prosperity. In addition, the strengthening of strong, transparent, accountable and ethical institutions will remain key as we deepen democracy in our country, building the Zimbabwe we all want.”

The Second Republic, he said, tolerates divergent views that are relayed without threatening the country’s peace and stability.

“All our activities across the socio-economic and political spectrum must therefore be underpinned by unity of purpose, love, peace, harmony, as well as an environment where divergent views are accepted and tolerated.”

The President implored the successful graduates to be patriotic and aim to develop the country though the knowledge and skills attained at the university.

“Love your country, serve your communities and families with humility and compassion. Be patient, bold, confident, upright and courageous. Our future is bright. No matter the challenges you may encounter, be strong and persevere; the knowledge and skills gained from this great institution — Bindura University of Science and Education — are invaluable and will surely lead to your success, when appropriately applied.”

In a congratulatory speech to the President, a representative of BUSE students, Miss Ashley Barara, said the Head of State deserved the honour as he had worked hard to foster peace in the country.

“Your Excellency and Chancellor, Zimbabwe our motherland has always been a blessed and peaceful nation. Due to your wisdom, peace has continued to prevail.

Indeed harmony remains our daily hymn and unity our daily statement.”

She said President Mnangagwa’s deliberate policy of engagement and re-engagement was “aimed at creating a better and peaceful environment for us the youth and future generations”.

A number of companies sponsored awards for outstanding students, including Vandrift Security Service, which awarded the best student for the Bachelor of Business Administration in Police and Security Studies degree programme.

The programme is being offered by the university in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and is aimed at empowering students with in-depth knowledge in fighting crime.

Like this: Like Loading...