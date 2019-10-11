85 centres set up for DCC elections

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

All is set for the Zanu-PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections scheduled for today in Harare.

The party’s National Secretary for Commissariat Cde Victor Matemadanda told The Herald last night that 85 polling centres had been put in place to reduce congestion.

Cde Matemadanda said 600 delegates drawn from Zanu-PF’s eight provinces had been deployed at various polling stations to supervise the much-awaited DCC polls.

“I met with the delegates who are going to supervise the elections. We have already deployed them to various centres for the smooth flow of the elections,” he said.

“All card-carrying members are expected to vote. Contestants will be vying for 22 posts.”

He urged voters to carry their national identity cards and register their names before they vote.

Voting begins at 7am and ends at 4pm.

Cde Matemadanda urged voters to go and cast ballots for their preferred candidates in their numbers.

“Zanu-PF is a democratic party. All systems are already in place,” he said.

He warned some senior party members in Harare such as Central Committee, National Consultative Assembly and Politburo members not to interfere with the electoral process.

“We want to have a clean voting exercise to ensure the party comes up with proper structures, which will be used in the formation of other structures such as cells, wards, branches and provincial structures,” said Cde Matemadanda.

The DCC elections supervisors will be led by provincial chairpersons who will subsequently report to a team of five Politburo members led by national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, which is overseeing the re-establishment of DCCs.

Other Politburo members are Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu, Cde Matemadanda, Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Cde Patrick Chinamasa and Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke.

ZANU-PF disbanded DCCs in 2012 after it emerged that they had been hijacked by elements that wanted to manipulate party structures to foment factionalism and cause disharmony in the party.

The reintroduction of DCCs is the first step towards the restructuring of the party as Zanu-PF prepares for the 2023 harmonised elections.

After Harare, the DCC elections will move to Bulawayo before spreading to other provinces.

