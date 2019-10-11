Ex-Rhinos defender Sam goes down memory lane

I was born on April 7, 1972 in Harare’s high-density suburb of Mbare.

I had the pleasure of playing football in the streets being watched by Zimbabwean football legends in the names of Moses Chasweka, Simon “AK” Mugabe and Henry “Beefy” Chari. These were the stars I would worship and I wanted to be like them.

I loved watching them play football weekly, but sometimes I could not afford the match tickets and sometimes I would wait outside the stadium for the last 15 minutes for which traditionally gates would be open for free watch to everyone.

I was lucky to witness the growth of talents of (former Dynamos centre striker) Boniface “Achimwene” Kabwe and (ex-Black Aces winger) Alex “Chola” Chasweka who both lived not too far from our house in Francis Joseph Street in National, Mbare.

These guys were something else and it was the two that used to take me to Kingstone Grounds near Beatrice Cottages in Mbare for football drills.

I started my football career at Shingirayi Primary School at the age of 10 playing for the junior team. My football career progressed to the senior team at Shingirayi Primary School and later on to Harare High School in Mbare at the age of 15.

This is when I started to have a taste of highly competitive football, playing alongside the likes of Misheck “Shava” Mapika, Cosmas “Dimba” Kabote, Farayi Kahembe and the late Muchineripi Masvaya, who were all to make a name for themselves in the Premier Soccer League in Zimbabwe.

I then joined ProNutro Football Club, who were in Division Two, playing alongside the gifted Boniface “Achimwene” Kabwe, Patrick “Samusha” Duncan, Herbert Munemo, Ian “Tutse” Mharapara and Innocent “Mambazo” Musapenda.

It was during this time that my confidence grew playing as a centreback with the highly commanding Patrick Duncan. I gained a nickname “Sam Mabara” due to my long-range powerful shots.

We gained promotion into the First Division in that year but due to financial difficulties and costs of competing in the league, ProNutro was dissolved and sold their franchise to Dynamos United, a club which was formed by some disgruntled players and officials who had broken away from Zimbabwe’s Premiership giants Dynamos.

I was one of the few players from ProNutro to survive and play for the star-studded Dynamos United that boasted the talents of Itayi “Gangato” Chapo, Biggie “Bindura”Zuze, Never “Masweraseyi” Chiku, Tobias “Dholonso” Sibanda, Taurayi “Jackie” Mangwiro and Godfrey “Diego” Mukaira, just to name but a few.

In my time at Dynamos United, the late Tobias Sibanda was an inspiration, offering me the captain’s armband just to boost my confidence and this worked very well.

We finished second in the league missing out to Blue Swallows who got promoted to the Premier Soccer League in that year.

In 1993 I was invited for trials by Black Rhinos at One Commando Barracks by my friend Cosmas Kabote and the mercurial Stanford “Stix” ‘Mtizwa, who had seen me playing in the so-called “money game” at Portland Cement Stadium.

I was the only unknown player in the game that was laden with Premier League stars. I only played because a defender was needed but there was none except myself.

My assignment was to keep Wilfred “Silver Fox” Mugeyi at bay but there were also other stars in Usman Misi, Joe “Kode” Mugabe and William Mugeyi, just to name but a few and this was when I knew I would be playing in the Premier League not too long.

I made it through the trials at Black Rhinos and my debut was meant to be against Hwange, but the match was postponed after we learnt that Muchineripi Masvara was stabbed to death in a kombi at Machipisa Shopping Centre in Highfield the previous night.

I had another week of waiting and finally made my debut for Black Rhinos at Gwanzura Stadium against our sister club Tongogara in which we won 2-1.

I played for six years as a central defender and learnt a lot from my senior teammates.

In my time at Black Rhinos, I was privileged to share the changing room with the likes of Maronga “The Bomber” Nyangela, Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera, Sanduka “Nduke” Pakamisa, Fanuel “Kule” Nyamukapa, Jimmy “Livewire” Mbewe, Allan “Jah Bhora” Gwaze, Ian “Dibango” Gorowa, Jack Mutandagari, Peter Matoro, Manilow Mutimba and Chrispen Chawaguta.

I felt so proud representing Zimbabwe in a CISM tournament (for army teams) in Botswana playing alongside the talented Nkulumo “Dayidzayivamwe” Donga, Wellington Shangiwa and the Muteji twins, Abel and Cain.

I played all six matches and missed a penalty in the final against Kenya and that is an experience I will cherish forever.

I migrated to England in 1999 where I continued to play football for Clapham Town FC. I was scouted by Ipswich FC but in that time I had a lot to deal with and trials could not be reached.

I moved on to look after young people with severe Autism and Learning Disabilities and I progressed through the ranks and gained my Diploma in Health and Social Care Level 5 but this did not stop me from pursuing a career as a football coach.

I worked very hard and gained my first qualification as a football coach (FA Level 1 football badge) and quickly completed my Level 2 football coaching badge.

I was hired by AFC Rushden & Diamonds to coach their newly-formed Under-18 team.

My first experience as a coach kicked off very well, finishing in mid-table with a team that had just started from scratch. I then moved on to the Northants Junior Foxes (Leicester City) where I worked alongside experienced coaches with very high qualifications.

This is where reality kicked in after I had seen them perform. I was well behind with my methods and tactics.

I decided to further my qualifications by gaining my UEFA B Badge which is a very good qualification and not many coaches have this qualification.

I started my own project coaching local teenagers and gaining a lot of experience. I had the privilege of sharing the bench with (Chelsea and Dutch football legend) Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and the current Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

It was an honour learning from these two legends. I am an avid Arsenal fan but a huge admirer of Chris Wilder (Sheffield United’s manager), his managing methods and coaching tactics are out of this world.

Chris took his time to discuss football with me and gave me a few advises in football coaching and football management which I found very useful.

I currently coach my local team Aztec Under-15 on a voluntary basis and I’m enjoying spending time with such a lovely bunch of boys. I have had a few football coaching offers but Zimbabwean football is on my mind.

I would like to come back to Zimbabwe and be one of the Premier League coaches if not the senior national team mentor. My main goal is to start my own academy and get teenagers off the streets.

I would like to work alongside my old teammates who are less fortunate and give something back to the community that was very kind to me.

In the time that I grew up (in Mbare), I saw enough of huge talent being wasted due to lack of facilities and encouragement.

I feel this can be changed or improved by some of us who have been in similar positions and have been lucky enough in life.

I am currently looking at football equipment to donate to both my old schools (Shingirayi Primary School and Harare High).

I am still very much in love with my old club Black Rhinos who made it possible for me to play football at its highest level in Zimbabwe.

I feel joining Black Rhinos was the best thing I ever did in football even though I had ups and downs with them, and I would not want to change that.

I am very settled in the UK; the people and government have been very kind to me. I have learnt a lot in the time that I have been here, and I am very thankful to the entire community that I live in.

I believe I will be a very good football manager with lots of characters and will modernise and improve the game in Zimbabwe.

I am a strong believer in youth talent, and this is where I want to start from.

