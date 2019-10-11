BREAKING: Go back to work, Labour Court orders striking doctors

Herald Reporter

The Labour Court has declared the industrial strike by medical doctors unlawful and ordered them to terminate the strike.

The doctors went on strike on September 3 pressing for an improvement of their working conditions and a salary hike. Justice Lawrence Murasi today ruled that the strike was illegal thereby asking the Zimbabwe Hospitals Doctors Association members to terminate the collective job action.

“It is ordered that the collective job action engaged by members of respondent on September 3 2019 be and is hereby declared unlawful. The said collective job action be and is hereby ordered to be terminated forthwith,” he ruled.

