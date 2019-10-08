Teenage filmmaker scoops award in SA

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean teenager was announced winner of the Jozi Film Festival and Discovery Network’s “Real Stories By Real People” award after garnering most public votes at the event that ended on Sunday.

Tapiwa Gambura (17) was handed over the award by South Africa’s Real Time ambassador and Metro FM talk show host, Relebogile Mabotja and also walked home with US$2 500 cheque after her short documentary, “Redefining the Road”, was selected as the best.

The film chronicles the life of a Zimbabwean woman working as a bus conductor.

Nigerian films, “Beyond Gender” by Samuel Erhahon and “Fish On Fire” by Peter Okojie, were voted second and third.

The films are set to be broadcast on Real Time channel this month.

Speaking after landing the top prize, Tapiwa expressed excitement and thanked people who voted for her across Africa.

She also thanked the woman, Miriam Kadaira, who featured in her short film saying if it was not through her support, she would not have scooped the prize.

“I would like to say shout out to Miriam for making the story relevant and making it accessible to the people,” he said.

Tapiwa’s film explores the life of a female bus conductor, Miriam Kadaira, and how she manages her daily working routines.

It also chronicles the social perceptions around Miriam’s choice of work and her commitment to the job that sees her travelling for long distances, meeting different people.

The theme behind the film was to communicate the idea of handling certain jobs as a female worker.

It was inspired by the need for acceptance, pushing beyond boundaries and being adventurous.

Jozi Film Festival is one of the longest running multi-genre film festivals running in South Africa.

It was in its eighth year after being created in 2012 to provide a platform for South African artistes to showcase their art products.

Other films selected were “Fish on Fire” directed by Peter Okojie and “Beyond Gender” done by Samuel Erhahon both are from Nigeria and South African ”Sound in the System” by Tamarin Gerriety, “David: The Cyclist” produced by Reabetswe Moeti and “Better Men” also done by Odette Schewegler.

