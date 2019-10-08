Clarification on the post “Businessman cons woman of $10”

In 2017, we published a story reporting that businessman Amos Tsopotsa was a conman. This story was originally reported by The Herald and Chronicle , which we reposted without further checks or clarification. However, after further checks, we have come to realised that the story was baseless ad should not have been published in the first place.

We would like to extend our most sincere apologies to Amos Tsopotsa for the negative impact the article had on his life.

Our resolution going forward is to thoroughly check and verify stories such as this when we pick them up from other parties. Our journalists will be encouraged to do real research before publishing and making sure that their information is verified from different sources before publishing.

