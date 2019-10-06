Poor DeMbare in yet another draw

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

Dynamos…………………………..(0)1

Bulawayo Chiefs……………………(0)1

VETERAN striker Eward Sadomba marked his return to Dynamos with a goal as they shared the spoils with Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premiershjip football encounter at Rufaro yesterday.

The Dynamos captain was coming back from a long injury lay-off and received a huge praise from his coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Sadomba and his team had a difficult time to break the Bulwayo Chiefs defence until the second half where they scored a few seconds after the restart.

Godknows Murwira, who had a good game, managed to work his way on the left flank after receiving the ball from the centre and his pin-point cross was met by an alert Sadomba who tapped it home.

The Glamour Boys lead did not take long as a determined Bulawayo Chiefs replied in the 59th minute through substitute Farau Matare who connected home Hughe Chikosa’s corner with precision.

The game had little goalmouth moments besides the goals and a save by Dynamos goalkeeper Simba Chinani in the 58th minute as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

Chikosa worked his way on the right and had a shot which Chinani tipped over the bar and the resultant corner led to Bulawayo Chiefs equaliser.

Both teams were eager to get a win especially in the second half as they created many chances.

Dynamos coach Ndiraya was again a disappointed man, saying the draws were too many and he mourned the absence of some players who he signed during the mid-season window.

“I think it’s another disappointing result and I can’t remember how many draws have we had so far. I think the absence of Simba Nhivi, Evans Katema and Archieford Gutu, who are all out injured, was felt in this match.

“I think the trio would make a huge difference if available and without them we find it difficult to get results as we will have gone back from where we started without them. You could see that the players could not apply the general basics of football which is worrisome.

“We are hopeful that we will go back and get it right in our next game against Ngezi Platinum. I am very happy for Sadomba as he is coming back from a long lay-off, we did not want to put too much pressure on him and expecting a lot from him was going to be unfair but he did well and got us a goal.

“His return is a plus for us and I hope he is going to help the team in a big way,” said Ndiraya. Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda was happy with getting a point on the road and believes they will perform better in their next match.

“The boys played well and you know getting a point against Dynamos in their own backyard is a very difficult thing. The boys suffered from fatigue as we have played many games in the past few days and I hope our next match will be a different one.

“We take the risk of resting Matare and Arthur Masiiwa who, when we introduced them, they made a difference to the complexion of the game. The players did well and we are happy with the point as we continue to fight against relegation,” said Sibanda.

Teams

Dynamos: S. Chinani, E Jalai, T. Muringani, G. Mukambi, M. Mawadza, S. Mupamaonde (K. Dhemere, 46th min), C. Ngaham (N. Mangala, 46th min), G. Murwira, T. Macheke, E. Sadomba, W. Sande (E. Mhungu, 72nd min).

Bulawayo Chiefs: L. Chirava, D. Shumbanete, I. Bandu, M. Mkolo, S. Dube, S. Nyahwa, M. Bhebhe (A. Musiiwa, 65th min), H, Chikosa, L. Ndlela (F. Matare, 65th min), S. Mhlanga, F. Darkpata, D. Bazibani.

