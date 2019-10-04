President on call . . .

On Monday President Mnangagwa attended a Cabinet meeting in which the current water shortage was discussed with the Government committing to help alleviating the crisis.

President Mnangagwa on Tuesday, while presenting his State of the Nation Address (SONA) and officially opening the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament in Harare, urged Parliament to expedite the passage of Bills in the august House saying laws were a critical part of development.

On Tuesday, President Mnangagwa said Government will not tolerate acts of economic sabotage as it continues with initiatives to grow the economy as enunciated in Vision 2030 and the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

Further, he said, the fight against corruption will be deepened until the vice was gotten rid of. President Mnangagwa said this while delivering his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) since winning last year’s elections.

On Tuesday again, President Mnangagwa said Government will crack the whip on local authorities that expose residents to unpleasant living conditions through failing to provide services such as water and sanitation.

He said local authorities should make use of legal instruments at their disposal to mobilise resources to ensure the provision of services.

President Mnangagwa on Tuesday said parastatal reforms are in full swing, with commendable milestones achieved so far in a number of companies including the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and Cold Storage Commission (CSC).

President Mnangagwa said: “Significant steps have been realised in the implementation of the public enterprise reforms, these include the: de-merger of GMB into the GMB Strategic Grain Reserve and Silo Foods Industries; recapitalisation of the NRZ for which US$420 million has now been secured by the DIDG (the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group); recapitalisation of CSC, of which the approved strategic partner is already on the ground; unbundling of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ); approval by Cabinet of the roadmap for the privatisation of TelOne and NetOne as a single entity and the partial privatisation of Allied Timbers, POSB, Zupco, Agribank and the IDBZ (Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe).”

On Thursday President attended the Zanu-PF special Politburo meeting and appointed a five-member team led by National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to oversee the re-establishment of a District Coordinating Committee DCC in Harare.

President Mnangagwa yesterday (Friday) headlined the 10th National Clean-Up Campaign at Mzimba Shopping Centre in Chinhoyi before presiding over Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)’s 15th graduation ceremony, where 2 243 students graduated. The President was also conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree in Engineering Sciences and Technology.

