ZACC, Zimra in joint corruption fight

Norman Muchemwa

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see the two organisations joining hands in the fight against corruption.

The MoU will see joint operations especially at the country’s entry points to curb smuggling as well as dealing with tax evasions.

On Thursday, ZACC signed the same MoUs with different strategic organisations in the fight against corruption, including, the University of Zimbabwe, National Prosecuting Authority, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and Auditor-General’s department in its fight against corruption.

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony, ZACC chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, said partnerships are important in the fight against corruption.

“As you are aware, ZACC is the lead organisation mandated to fight corruption. But in fighting corruption, we cannot do it alone, we have to do it together with other organisations and Zimra is such an organisation,” she said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo added: “Zimra has got certain powers in fighting corruption, so it has become necessary for ZACC and Zimra to come up with a Memorandum of Understanding so that we streamline how the two organisations can co-operate and assist each other in the fight against corruption.

“I don’t need to emphasise what type of a menace corruption has become in Zimbabwe. It has become a way of life, to some it’s now a way of survival as you know that because of corruption, most countries are no longer willing to deal with us.”

Corruption, she said, has led to capital flight and closing of industries.

“So there is capital flight because of corruption, industries are closing because of corruption, so it’s very necessary that ZACC join hands with other organisations in the fight against corruption.

“We have to win against this war, we have no option, that’s why it’s very important that we co-operate and assist each other in this fight. In terms of this memorandum, we want to do joint operations so that we really fight corruption.”

The country, she said, is losing around $1,8 billion in smuggling and tax evasion hence the need for joint operations especially at the country’s entry points.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zimra Commissioner-General Ms Faith Mazani said they have always fought corruption and the MoU is strengthening already existing relations.

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Zimra and ZACC is a result of the need to fight corruption in Zimbabwe, specifically, tax and duty corruption.

“Over the year, Zimra has been fighting corrupting, from corrupt staff and those who deny their responsibility of paying taxes and duties,” said Ms Mazani.

She added, “In the same vein, ZACC works to combat corruption, so this exercise we are doing today, only signifies an amplification of the relationship which already exists between our two organisations.”

The MOU, she said, will allow Zimra and ZACC to share vital information in curbing corruption.

Like this: Like Loading...