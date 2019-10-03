Salah saves Liverpool, Suarez downs Inter

PARIS. — Champions League football holders Liverpool came out on top of a 4-3 thriller with Salzburg on Wednesday night after throwing away a three-goal lead at Anfield before Mohamed Salah’s winner, while Luis Suarez fired Barcelona to a comeback victory over Inter Milan.

Salah won the Group E match for Liverpool with his second of the night in the 69th minute, denying Salzburg a point after teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland had stunned the Reds when he completed an incredible fightback with his 18th goal of the season.

Meanwhile, Suarez saved Barcelona’s blushes at the Camp Nou after Lautaro Martinez had scored early for Inter, who then failed to capitalise on their first-half dominance in the Group F clash and lost 2-1. Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to be at his best in the 37th minute to get down low and keep out Martinez’s powerful header, while Stefano Sensi also rued missing the target shortly afterwards. However Barca moved up a gear in the second half and were deservedly level when Suarez crashed home a superb shot just before the hour mark, and the Uruguayan was at his sharpest to win the match with six minutes remaining. — AFP.

