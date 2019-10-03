Chibuku Road to Fame roars into life

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

THE festive season seems to be fast approaching with a number of festivities lined up this weekend across the country.

Various musicians will be scattered around the country for music festivals, which will also feature foreign artistes.

Chibuku Road to Fame finals

Ten music outfits drawn from across the country’s provinces will tomorrow battle for supremacy at the Chibuku Road to Fame national finals to be held at the Glamis Arena in Harare.

The winning group will walk away with a recording contract and prize money. Jah Prayzah is set to square up with his former band member Baba Harare when they share the stage at the Delta Beverages-sponsored annual event. Dancehall singer Enzo Ishall is also expected to entertain music lovers with DJ Templeman also taking to the turntables.

Jacaranda Music Festival

Hararians and other music lovers will celebrate the purple bloom at this year’s edition of Jacaranda Music Festival set for Hellenic Sports Club in Eastlea today and tomorrow. South Africa’s Ringo, Black Motion and DJ Zinhle are expected to lead events at the two-day affair. Hot on the heels of a highly successful European tour, Mokoomba will lead a contingent of local artistes that include Mbeu, Bryan K, Ammara Brown, Djembe Monks, and Roki.

Air Force Horse Race and Air Day

Sulumani Chimbetu and his Orchestra Dendera Kings will tomorrow pay back his former paymasters through entertaining revellsrs at the Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Horse and Air Day to be held at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare. Chitungwiza-based dancehall chanters Guspy Warrior and Dadza D will also provide entertainment at the whole day event. Templeman and Gary B, Air Power Band and various performing artistes will also take to the stage.

Matabeleland Province roars to life

South African music outfit, Mafikizolo will join an array of local artistes on stage at the Makomo Arts Festival slated for Hwange Stadium tonight.

Alick Macheso, Peter Moyo, and Selmor Mtukudzi will take to the stage at the ninth edition of the annual music festival. Gospel power couple Pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba are also expected to perform at the music gala.

Other gospel musicians will join in praise and worship at the Gwanda Gospel Music Festival. Renowned South African gospel singer Sipho Makhabane, Mkhululi Bhebhe, Joyful Praice, Harvest House Super Choir, Mathius Mhere, Denzel Erasmus and Takesure Zamar will perform at the gospel fiesta.

The festival kicks off today and runs until Sunday night.

Electric Quench opens

Formerly Extra-Mile, Electric Quench will open today with raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda expected to lead a rich line-up of artistes that include Baba Harare, Progress Chipfumo, dancehall stars Kinnah and Jah Signal. Tomorrow the venue will play host to Guspy Warrior, Dadza D, Garry B, Templeman and The Good- fellaz.

