MJ Sings headlines First Fridays

Andrew Moyo

Bulawayo afro-pop sensation, MJ Sings, will Friday headline this month’s edition of the First Fridays at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

The talented artiste, real name Mncedisi Ncube, will share the stage with upcoming acts Zuva as well as Taz & The Experience.

While the vocalist might not have a strong standing on the mainstream music scene, his abilities cannot be ignored having churned out numerous beautiful songs including “Our Story”, “Dali Wami”, “Phakade” and “Ngizobuya”.

It is clear that the artiste draws inspiration from the likes of Ringo Madlingozi, Jabu Khanyile and the late Oliver Mtukudzi as his music seems to flow in the same vein as these great musicians.

MJ Sings has collaborated with several acts including Cal_Vin, DJ Sue, Djembe Monks, DJ Big Sky, Tribal Elements, Harmonic Rhythms and Lee McHoney.

He is not new to the big stage having performed at some major events including Hifa, Ibumba Festival, Intwasa Festival, Fusion Runway, Balcony TV Rooftops in South Africa, and the Chengdu Festival in China.

The artiste said that he is excited to be performing in the capital and promised to give fans the best of what he has to offer.

“I will be performing songs from my new EP, ‘Soul & Mind’, and of course, fans will get an exclusive experience of hearing new songs from my upcoming album which is coming out on October 29,” said MJ Sings.

“I just want to take the fans through the whole journey of MJ Sings, from the day I started singing, to where I am right now.”

The First Fridays initiative is a collaborative project between the National Gallery of Zimbabwe and Enthuse Afrika.

As the name suggests, the event takes place on every first Friday of the month and is aimed at giving life to the gallery, drawing revellers to interact with the space as they engage in the eclectic and ever-changing curated programme of live music, outdoor theatre picnics, stand-up comedy and gallery tours.

The event attracts a diverse audience cutting across all age groups and racial lines.

The October edition dubbed “Cry Me A River” will see attendees immersing themselves in the beauty of words, music and emotions while sitting in an indoors picnic-style set-up.

