Zim teen eyes Jozi film fest top prize

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

A SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean teenager is running for the top prize at this year’s Jozi International Film Festival running from today until Sunday in Johannesburg, after her film “Redefining the Road’ was named among Africa’s top six.

Tapiwa Gambura’s chances of landing the top prize are hinged on how people from across Africa voted through entries in the viewers’ choice slot, which ended on September 20.

The prize-giving ceremony will be held on Sunday, the day of the festival.

Speaking through her manager, Junior Gambura, who also happens to be her mother, the 17-year-old was optimistic of landing the grand prize.

“She has been in film for the past year and we are looking forward to scooping the grand prize at the festival, although this will depend on how people voted.

“This is just the beginning of a her long journey in film-making, and her passion in film production gives clear signs of a brighter future, considering how she started her career.

“She is also attending school in South Africa,” said Gambura.

Tapiwa’s film explores the life of a female bus conductor, Miriam Kadaira, and how she manages her daily work routine.

It also chronicles social perceptions around Miriam’s choice of work and her commitment to the job that sees her travelling for long distances, meeting different people.

“The whole idea behind this film is to communicate the idea of handling certain jobs as a female worker. The film was inspired by the need for acceptance, pushing beyond boundaries and being adventurous,” said Gambura.

Jozi Film Festival is one of the longest running multi-genre film fiestas running in South Africa.

It is in its eighth year after being created in 2012 to provide a platform for South African artistes to showcase their art products.

Other films selected are “Fish on Fire” directed by Peter Okojie and “Beyond Gender” done by Samuel Erhahon, both from Nigeria and South Africa’s “Sound in the System” by Tamarin Gerriety, “David: The Cyclist” produced by Reabetswe Moeti and “Better Men” done by Odette Schewegler.

