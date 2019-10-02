ZCDC guard in court for theft

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A ZIMBABWE Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) security guard yesterday appeared in court on allegations of money laundering after he allegedly amassed wealth using money from stolen diamonds.

Tobias Mukundu, who is being jointly charged with his wife Barbra Shariwa, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko. Mrs Mateko deferred the matter to October 14 for trail.

Prosecutor Mr Peter Kachirika alleged that Mukundu is employed by the ZCDC earning a net salary of $573 per month while his wife is not employed.

Mr Kachirika said on December 21 last year, Detectives from CID Homicide arrested Mukundu in connection with theft of diamonds case which occurred at the company’s Msasa offices.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives visited Mukundu and Shariwa’s home. They led detective to the recovery of US$20 000 covered in the flower bed at their residential place,” Kachirika said.

The State alleges that the money and the properties acquired by the couple was not legitimately earned.

Mr Kachirika told the court that when Daka was arrested in connection with diamonds theft at the company, he was found in possession of US$15 000 cash.

Like this: Like Loading...