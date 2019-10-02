Mafikizolo for Makomo Festival

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

SOUTH African music outfit Mafikizolo is today expected in the country ahead of a performance at the 9th edition of Makomo Festival set for tomorrow at Hwange Stadium.

Mafikizolo rekindle their romance with Zimbabwean fans after having their Harare show cancelled last month over xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

They will share the stage with sungura maestro Alick Macheso, gospel power couple Pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba, Peter Moyo, Selmor Mtukudzi, Killer T and other artistes drawn from around Hwange.

Event organiser, Eusebia Rayire, said: “Mafikizolo will today fly into the country through Victoria Falls and drive to Hwange for the show.

“We always try to bring artistes from different genres as a way of appreciating talent. I am happy that we have been trying to keep the momentum.”

As a way of nurturing and tapping into local talent, the festival will also feature Pazhuba Pachena, Shantani and Black Wizards — all drawn from Hwange.

“We prioritise our local artistes because we always want them to mix and mingle with established musicians,” she added.

Macheso, who is basking in the glory of his collaboration with Freeman on his song “Ngaibake” off the album “Gango”, said he will do his best.

“We always give our best when we perform at Makomo, just as much as we deliver our best everywhere we go.

“We have not yet performed in Hwange this year, which will make our show very special,” he said.

Selmor, who has been credited for keeping the late Oliver Mtukudzi’s legacy alive, is expected to deliver a mixture of her compositions and those done by her father.

Peter Moyo will also be part of Makomo celebrations.

