Global peace: Next stage in our planet’s evolution

Flora Teckie Correspondent

“When a thought of war comes, oppose it by a stronger thought of peace. A thought of hatred must be destroyed by a more powerful thought of love” (Bahá’í Writings).

The world marked the International Day of Peace on September 21. This was an opportune time to contemplate on how global peace may be achieved.

The coming together of the peoples of the world in a relationship of harmony and unity is the most crucial need of today. It is the Bahá’í view that the great peace long envisioned by the peoples and nations of the world is well within our reach and that “world peace is not only possible, but inevitable. It is the next stage in the evolution of this planet . . . ”

More than ever before there is a passionate desire for peace everywhere, and an increasing drive towards unity in world affairs, despite the many challenges facing humanity.

Now exists, more than ever before, conditions for the establishment on the earth of a lasting peace. The scientific and technological advances of our times offer the practical ways by which the problems of humanity may be solved.

They also provide the means for the administration of the complex life of a united world. Despite these advances there are persistent barriers to peace. The most common barriers are misconceptions, prejudices, suspicions and narrow self-interest.

A global order based on

oneness of humanity

The international community has tried to bring about peace with the likes of the formation of the League of Nations and currently the United Nations. Despite the noble intentions of these international organisations we still witness continued strife among and within the nations, racism, xenophobia and religious animosity.

In the Bahá’í view, any new thinking about peace must begin with the belief in the oneness of humanity. We need to accept that we are one human species. We all belong to one human family, created by one Almighty God. Physical differences such as skin colour or hair texture are superficial and have nothing to do with any supposed superiority of one ethnic group or another.

In every living organism there is a need for the complete harmony of many diversely functioning parts. No advanced living organism could consist of, and function with, identical cells and organs.

This diversity of form and function is absolutely necessary for the life of any complex, well-developed organic entity. For example, perfect functioning of the human body is due to the unity of diverse cells and organs.

The same way well-being and well-functioning of body of mankind is dependent on unity of its diverse elements — of all races, nationalities, religions and ethnic groups.

For the emerging global order to lead us to peace, therefore, it must be founded on the principle of the oneness of mankind. This principle, once it is accepted and affirmed as a common understanding, provides the practical basis for the organisation of relationships between nations. The increasingly apparent interconnectedness of development, security and human rights on a global scale confirms that peace and prosperity are indivisible.

It is also clear that if the welfare of the nations as a whole is ignored or neglected, it will not be possible to have lasting peace.

The oneness of mankind, the Bahá’ís believe, is not to undermine national autonomy or suppress cultural diversity. It is rather to broaden the basis of the existing foundations of society by calling for a wider loyalty, a loyalty to the human race, and its watchword is “unity in diversity”.

A system of collective security

Achievement of world peace requires fundamental changes in our behaviour and by overcoming any lingering feelings of racism and national, religious, tribal or gender prejudices that we may, consciously or unconsciously, harbour.

While recognition of the oneness of mankind and the abandonment of all types of prejudice by individuals is the first requirement towards establishment of justice and peace, in addition, the Bahá’í Faith envisions a system of collective security within a framework of a global federation.

It foresees the creation of a global commonwealth of nations to uphold world peace, in which all races, creeds and classes are united and the autonomy of its state members and the personal freedom and initiative of the individuals are safeguarded.

Such a world commonwealth must, according to the Bahá’í Writings, “consist of a world legislature, whose members will, as the trustees of the whole of mankind, ultimately control the entire resources of all the component nations, and will enact such laws as shall be required to regulate the life, satisfy the needs and adjust the relationships of all races and peoples.

“A world executive, backed by an international Force, will carry out the decisions arrived at, and apply the laws enacted by, this world legislature, and will safeguard the organic unity of the whole commonwealth. A world tribunal will adjudicate and deliver its compulsory and final verdict in all and any disputes that may arise between the various elements constituting this universal system”.

The principle of collective security enunciated by Bahá’u’lláh prescribes “a system in which force is made the servant of Justice”, and which provides for the existence of an international peacekeeping force that “will safeguard the organic unity of the whole commonwealth.”

A world federal system, guided by universally agreed upon and enforceable laws, allows nation states to manage cooperatively an increasingly interdependent and rapidly changing world, thereby ensuring peace and social and economic justice for all the world’s peoples.

