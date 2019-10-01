NSSA hosts safety conference

Business Reporter

More than 300 delegates are expected to attend the Safety and Health at Work (SHAW) conference to be hosted by the National Social Security Authority starting today in Harare.

The annual conference, which ends on Friday, runs under the theme, “The future of work: Towards Vision Zero”.

Delegates are expected to discuss the future of work and implication on occupational safety and health.

NSSA yesterday said the conference will reinforce the zero harm philosophy and provide a platform to share experiences in promoting excellence in safety, health and environmental practices at work.

Among the speakers at this year’s event are safety and health experts from Germany and Egypt, who are set to present papers.

Local experts from different sectors of the economy are also expected to speak on various topics related to the subject.

NSSA chief occupational safety and health officer, Dr Betty Nyereyegona said preparations for the 57th edition of the SHAW conference were in order.

She the highlight of the conference will be the “Future of work” symposium that will focus on the Fourth Industrial revolution and new employment relations.

“This year’s theme will look at how Zimbabwe is prepared for the future of work as we look into the Fourth Industrial Revolution that is upon us.

“We will look at the safety and health of the workers and this conference will bring a wide range of speakers from difference walks of life, including international speakers,” said Dr Nyereyegona.

The SHAW conference will be capped by a colourful awards dinner where companies that performed well last year, in upholding occupational safety and health will be recognised.

