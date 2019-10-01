Fans give Samaita standing ovation at beer, braai festival

Mutare Bureau

MUTARE-based sungura artiste Brian Samaita, who is riding high with arguably one of his best productions “Ndafunga Dembo”, is working on a DVD album due for release in December.

The artiste received a standing ovation from fans at the Castle Lager Beer and Braai festival last Saturday at Villa Spot in Dangamvura.

Fans who thought he was part of the performers jostled to greet the Eastern Igweee, as he is affectionately known among his fans.

“I decided to pass through and be part of the festival as a Mutare resident and not as a musician and I was surprised with the reception that I received. I have a strong fan base in Dangamvura and most high-density suburbs, so I thought it was noble for me to use this platform to meet my fans,” he said.

He revealed that the DVD album will contain videos from selected songs from his previous albums as well as his latest offering, Ndafunga Dembo.

The videos were shot in the scenic Vumba and Nyanga as well as Mutare’s CBD.

“The DVD will contain six videos that include the song Samaita from “Ndafunga Dembo”.

“Some clips of the video have been circulating on Whatsapp and the response is overwhelming. This will be my first DVD so there is need to make it extra perfect,” he added.

