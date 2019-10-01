‘CASH – IN’ BAN -Cassava approaches high court

Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter

Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited has approached the High Court seeking to nullify the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s directive to shut down its Ecocash cash-in and cash-out facilities, saying the move was unlawful.

The company argues that the directive by RBZ is ultra vires Section 10 of the National Payments Systems Act (Chapter 24:23) under which it was made.

Cassava Smartech is represented by Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners and the matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

