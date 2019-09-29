Rhinos through to Chibuku quarter-finals

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)2

TelOne . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

TELONE coach Rahman Gumbo snubbed the post-match interviews in frustration after his charges crashed out of the Chibuku Super Cup following this first round loss at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Melvin Mekiwa’s strike in the first half and an own goal by Emmanuel Mandiranga in the second ensured the hosts secured their place in the quarter-finals of the country’s biggest knock-out tournament.

The former Warriors assistant coach remained on the pitch long after the final whistle and showed no interest in attending the presser.

Black Rhinos coach, Herbert Maruwa whose club is also in the title mix, was ecstatic after the match.

“It’s a feel good factor to see your charges play with so much conviction,’’ he said.

“They looked very comfortable on the ball and did everything to win the match.

“It’s unfortunate we failed to score more goals. Otherwise it was a good game from the guys.

“Cup games need fighting spirit and confidence. We had those two qualities and I hope we will do well going forward.”

Maruwa’s troops looked dangerous right from kick-off with Warriors international Wellington Taderera dictating the game in the middle of the park.

Francesco Zekumbawira should have helped the army side turn their dominance into a goal 15 minutes into the match but failed to hit the target when fed by the impressive Taderera.

Ten minutes later, Mekiwa rose unmarked in the box to plant a header, off a perfect corner kick by Jameson Mukombwe, to give Rhinos a deserved lead.

Gumbo’s charges, who are also not safe from relegation in the league, tried to come back into the game, especially in the opening minutes of the second half.

But they were soon to undo themselves, Mandiranga turning into his own nets a long throw from Andrew Thandi.

From then, Rhinos made sure they retained a lion’s share of possession and had the luxury of missing several clear chances while their goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira was never called into full action.

Teams

Black Rhinos: B. Mwandimutsira, A. Thandi, T. Jaravani, F. Banda, M. Mukumba, A. Gahadzikwa (M. Demera 82nd min) , W. Mutasa M. Mekiwa (O. Mukuradare 87th min) W. Taderera, F. Zekumbawira (G. Saunyama 78th min) , J. Mukombwe

TelOne: R. Pitisi, M. Chigumira, T. Nyabinde, C. Mutero, J. Jam (F. Muza 68th min), I. Zambezi, E. Zinyama, K. Nadolo, E. Mandiranga, J. Muzokomba (F. Bushiri 37th min) , T. Sibanda

Like this: Like Loading...