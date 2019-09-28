Sona slated for Tuesday

Sharon Munjenjema

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) when he officially opens the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament on Tuesday.

Rehearsals for the ceremonial pageantry that precedes the official opening of the new session are underway.

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda said all arms of Government have been notified.

“The State of the Nation Address will be on the first of October at Parliament building. We have started preparations for the event and as you know, it is an event that brings together all the three arms of Government — Parliament, the Executive and the Judiciary – so we have also notified all of them. This Sunday (today), we will have rehearsals for the event,” he said.

“There will be a lot of pomp and fanfair. We will have the flypast by the Air Force of Zimbabwe and ceremonial movement by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) along Nelson Mandela Avenue and so forth. We have engaged all stakeholders and they are busy doing their own preparations,” Mr Chokuda said.

In his Sona, President Mnangagwa is expected to reflect on political, economic and social issues facing the nation.

He will also pronounce the Executive’s legislative agenda.

