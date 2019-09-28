Antipas feeling lekker!

Langton Nyakwenda

JOEY Antipas is savouring the emerging powerful central midfield pairing of Marvelous Nakamba and Marshal Munetsi while news that skipper Knowledge Musona is nearing full fitness excites the Warriors gaffer who has already started scheming for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Zimbabwe are in Group H of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers alongside champions Algeria, Botswana and 2012 winners Zambia.

The Warriors, who are gunning for a third straight AFCON finals appearance, host the Zebras of Botswana on November 11 before playing Chipolopolo away on November 19.

And “Mafero”, as Antipas is affectionately known, has already started planning for those back-to-back qualifiers’. Last week he was excited by news that Musona, who has been battling a hernia injury since the AFCON finals in Egypt, has begun his rehabilitation with the Anderlecht reserve side.

The 29-year-old Musona, who has to convince the new technical team led former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, played 64 minutes for the Anderlecht Under-21 side and scored in the 3-2 win over KAA Gent last Monday night

“Its great news about Knowledge (Musona), let him work to full fitness and form because he is an asset to the Warriors.

“When in top form, there is no doubt he is our talisman,” Antipas said.

The Chicken Inn gaffer wants all the arsenal in place for the qualifiers and is praying for an amicable solution to the impasse between the Zimbabwe Football Association and some of the key players who led a mutiny over remuneration rates at the last AFCON finals in Egypt.

Although ZIFA early this month denied banning any players from the Warriors, it is an open secret that the mother body has issues with some players whom it thinks were the ring leaders of that AFCON debacle.

Some of the players believed to have been blacklisted by ZIFA include giant keeper George Chigova, Talent Chawapiwa, Ronald Pfumbidzai and Danny Phiri.

“Those are top players, so I would like the parties to come to an amicable solution, solve the pressing issues so that these players can be available for upcoming games,” Antipas told The Sunday Mail.

The Warriors gaffer has also been watching with keen interest on the rise of Munetsi and Nakamba who are shining in the French Ligue 1 and the English Premiership respectively.

The 23-year-old Munetsi was the toast of European football last Wednesday when he put up a man-of-the-match performance as his French side Reims stunned giants Paris Saint Germain 2-0 at the Parce de Princes.

Munetsi who put on a hard shift in the centre of the park, was given an 8.0 rating by renowned football statisticians whoscored.com.

He also provided an assist for Reims’ first goal. Across the English Channel, Nakamba is rocking at Aston Villa where he has edged out highly rated Brazilian central midfielder Douglas Luiz from the starting lineup.

Luiz is a 15 million pound capture from Manchester City but Villa coach Dean Smith seems to have fallen in love with Nakamba’s style.

Regular Warriors’ scorer, Khama Billiat, is back to full fitness and scored his 66th ABSA Premiership goal when pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs beat bottom placed Amazulu 2-0 last Tuesday.

Centre back Teenage Hadebe has made three starts out of seven for Turkey Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor.

His partner Alec Mudimu has started in six out of seven matches for Welsh top flight side Cefn Druids.

“These players like Teenage, Munetsi and Nakamba are the backbone of the Warriors, so we need them in good form,” said Antipas.

The Warriors coach also wants ZIFA to expedite Macauley Bonne’s paperwork so that the Charlton Athletic striker can become eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

Bonne is, however, yet to find his footing at Charlton Athletic where he has only played 34 minutes and is yet to score after eight rounds of the 2019-2020 Championship.

“I hope the authorities can regularize his (Bonne) paper work. The sooner the better,” said Antipas.

Like this: Like Loading...