Cinema at the Beach comes to town

Andrew Moyo

EVENT organisers seem to be getting more creative by the minute – another potentially interesting concept has been introduced on Harare’s leisure scene.

This Saturday, fun lovers are in for a treat as the inaugural Cinema at the Beach is set to be held at Cleveland Dam.

While the outdoor cinema setting is not new, the idea of incorporating other activities, including canoeing, horse riding, zumba and live performances, is unique.

Fun lovers will be permitted to bring their cooler boxes, albeit paying a small fee for doing so.

In the afternoon, revellers will be spoilt for choice as many activities are on offer.

Numerous top DJs will be working their magic behind the decks to add to the ambience.

After the sun goes down, there will be a movie screening, which will be followed by an after party.

Several entertainers, including Junior Brown, will take to the stage.

The “Mariia” hit-maker has been out of the picture for a while now and his fans will certainly be happy to see him back on stage.

Other acts that are part of the event include Ash Styles, Nivek, Eve, Ironik and MC Stansplash, to name a few.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail Society, one of the organisers, Nyasha Kada, said the event seeks to promote family bonding.

“There are many exciting activities that families will be able to participate in. These will include canoeing, fishing and horse-riding, among other things,” said Kada.

“Many people are used to family shows, where music is the main component. On this one, we want to make sure that the whole family has fun as the activities will accommodate everyone.

“The kids’ play centre will have numerous features to accommodate adults, like the giant water slides where parents can also join in the fun with their kids.”

Kids’ tickets for the event are going for ZW$15, while adults will pay ZW$30. Those bringing in their cooler boxes will fork out an extra ZW$60.

