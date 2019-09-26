Fishing industry players hopeful

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

PLAYERS in the fishing industry in Kariba remain optimistic of its recovery to yesteryear levels through concerted efforts to protect breeding grounds and curb poaching.

There has been a progressive decline in catches from a high of around 20 000 tonnes in 1999 to about 9 000 tonnes currently.

A combination of climate change-induced shocks resulting in receding water levels in Lake Kariba and overfishing owing to an increase in the number of fishing rigs in the lake have been blamed for the reduction in supply of kapenta.

This has led to a general perception that the price of kapenta has become exorbitant compared to other types of relish like beef and chicken.

Kapenta Producers Association chairperson Mr Nesbert Mapfumo said the price of kapenta has remained static relative to the United States dollar.

“The price of kapenta has not really changed when you look at it in US dollar terms. Obviously, prices are tracking the rate of our local currency,” said Mr Mapfumo.

He said fuel was the major determinant in terms of the price of kapenta and fish, adding that any major changes in the price of fuel would be directly passed on to the consumer.

The price of kapenta was around $6 per kilogramme at the beginning of the year, but has increased to around $50 per kg as of this week.

This has created a market for imported kapenta from regional countries such as Mozambique and Malawi that offer relatively lower prices of between $25 and $30 per kg.

“The operating costs are higher here in Zimbabwe, which makes it difficult for us producers to match the landed cost of imported kapenta,” said Mr Mapfumo.

“I need at least 1 000 litres of diesel each day for the rigs.

“Add labour costs and you realise that without proper planning, you can easily go out of business.”

Mr Mapfumo acknowledged the impact of imported kapenta on the market, but said their product was of superior quality and producers were able to meet local demand.

He said there was a drop in catches over the years, but efforts were being made to rein in poaching and fishing in breeding areas.

“The issue of overfishing is one of the reasons for the decline in kapenta catches over the years, but there seems to be movement on the part of Parks to descend on poachers who fish in breeding grounds,” said Mr Mapfumo.

“From around 2009, there was a surge in the fishing in breeding areas, thereby affecting the growth of the kapenta.

“The element of enforcing the seven-day moratorium on fishing during the full moon is also helping.”

Fishing industry workers representative Mr Rhodes Madyira said labour costs had also risen, resulting in three wages adjustments so far.

“The least paid is now supposed to get around $500, which is not enough and we are obviously fighting for a further review of the working conditions of our members,” he said.

