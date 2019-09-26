Chitembwe shoots from the hip

Langton Nyakwenda

LLOYD CHITEMBWE has sensationally claimed that there are some influential people at Caps United who are bent on destroying his legacy by spreading “false” reports that he is planning to raid players from his former employers.

Recent reports claimed that Chitembwe, who crossed over to Harare City last month, was planning a move for six Caps United key players namely Joel Ngodzo, Newman Sianchali, Valentine Musarurwa, John Zhuwawu and Kudzai Nyamupfukudza.

Although Chitembwe’s cross town move to City hurt a lot of die-hard supporters, the 2016 championship winning gaffer still commands huge respect within the Makepekepe family.

Chitembwe, who reportedly clashed with a Caps United executive just before his departure, was given a standing ovation by Makepekepe fans when Harare City played United at Rufaro in a league match last week.

The gaffer now thinks he is paying the price for building a legacy at Caps United where he won three league titles as a player and one as a coach.

“I know this is all football politics, but it is very unfortunate for people to stoop as low as this. I know the people behind all this, I thought they have since moved on because I have moved on.

“I am now at Harare City and very happy but there are some people who are still afraid of my shadow at Caps United,” said Chitembwe, ahead of Saturday’s Chibuku Super Cup first round clash between Caps United and Harare City at the National Sports.

“I have a very good relationship with Caps United supporters, I have very good friends at Caps United, but for some people to behave the way they did is very unfortunate.

“No one can take away my legacy at Caps united, no matter how hard people try to rub it, it still remains, it doesn’t change anything, I am sure those supporters are not foolish, they know the amount of effort I put at the team, we have come a long way.

“That is the reason why they saluted me which didn’t go down well with some,” added Chitembwe.

“I think that notion is as misplaced as it is very misinformed because at the moment we are concentrating first on the task that’s lying ahead of surviving relegation and there is no way a coach of my caliber can start talking about what will happen next year before he accomplishes the task that is at hand at the moment.”

Harare City welcome back the trio of Moses Muchenje, Marshal Machazane and Ishmael Wadi who missed the league match which The Sunshine Boys lost 0-1 at Rufaro.

“We simply did not have the spine during that match and now that the spine is back, I would want to believe that will obviously make our team a very different team.

“It (Chibuku Super Cup) is a very important assignment but honestly speaking I would prefer a situation where the team survives relegation than go on and win the Chibuku Cup.

